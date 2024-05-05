Greek FM: No review of Israel defence deals amid war on Gaza

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis discusses Greece’s close ties with Israel, peace efforts in the Middle East.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis emphasises his country’s robust defence ties with Israel amid its war on Gaza. He asserts now is not the time to revisit their largest defence deal, including a $1.6bn contract for Greek air force training.

Gerapetritis highlights Greece’s peace efforts in the Middle East and stresses the importance of high defence spending due to geopolitical dynamics and Greece’s extensive Mediterranean coastline.

The Greek foreign minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, talks to Al Jazeera.