Norwegian FM: Palestinian state essential for Middle East peace

Espen Barth Eide discusses Norway’s peace efforts in the Israel-Palestine conflict – from Oslo Accords to advocating Gaza truce.

Tracing Norway’s diplomatic journey from Trygve Lie’s pivotal role as the first United Nations secretary-general to its instrumental part in the Oslo Accords, a landmark agreement in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Norway has long been a beacon of international peace and neutrality.

Its commitment to these principles faces new tests with the current war on Gaza, raising questions about its arms export policies and the indirect implications for regions in turmoil.

Amid these complexities, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide talks to Al Jazeera.