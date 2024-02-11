Irene Khan: Gaza, ‘a genocide in the making’

UN special rapporteur highlights global challenges faced by free speech and advocacy.

In an era where freedom of expression faces unprecedented challenges globally, Irene Khan stands as a beacon of hope.

With a rich background in human rights advocacy, Khan has battled against censorship, intimidation and the suppression of free speech.

Her efforts underscore the importance of this fundamental human right in holding the powerful to account, even as wars and repressive regimes threaten its very existence.

We explore her mission to ensure that voices worldwide can speak out without fear as Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression, talks to Al Jazeera.