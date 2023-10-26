Red Cross’s Mamadou Sow: ‘I wish we could shield hospitals in Gaza’

One of the regional heads of the International Committee of the Red Cross discusses the emergency humanitarian response in Gaza.

Following Hamas’s offensive in southern Israel on October 7, the Israeli army has targeted apartment blocks, hospitals, mosques and churches in Gaza, killing thousands of Palestinians.

Only on October 21, 14 days into the war, a few trucks carrying food, medicine and water were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Will there be unconditional access to life-saving aid in Gaza as the conflict escalates?

We spoke to one of the regional heads of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) involved in the emergency response.

Mamadou Sow talks to Al Jazeera.