About the show

Two people, two different life experiences, one intelligent conversation. Searching for the intersections between new ideas, shared experiences and how to succeed in resolving global issues. This series is less about the arguments, and more about exploring topics and finding common solutions. ABOUT THE HOST That’s the thing, there isn’t one. Studio B: Unscripted is a discussion series without a host, just two notable individuals from different walks of life and ideas to share.