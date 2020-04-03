What is the role of art and technology in repression and resistance, and how can community combat social breakdown?
Two people, two different life experiences, one intelligent conversation. Searching for the intersections between new ideas, shared experiences and how to succeed in resolving global issues. This series is less about the arguments, and more about exploring topics and finding common solutions. ABOUT THE HOST That’s the thing, there isn’t one. Studio B: Unscripted is a discussion series without a host, just two notable individuals from different walks of life and ideas to share.
The Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower and Filipino journalist discuss Facebook, fake news, and information warfare.
A footballer and a writer explore the challenges of being black women of British-African heritage in...
They discuss society’s blind spot for emotional intelligence and how to generate more empathic...
#BlackLivesMatter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and rapper Lowkey talk about being branded a ‘terrorist’ and activism.
Ken Loach and Edouard Louis explore class struggle, poverty, the rise of the Far Right and the perils of the Left.
The professor and the poet discuss slavery, colonialism, and the future of diaspora communities.
Two writers discuss the rewriting of history, culture wars, multiple identities and the storyteller’s duty to speak up.
From global pop culture to comparing notes on the ways injustice and oppression work across the world.