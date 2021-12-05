Can art change society? – Ai Weiwei and Anish Kapoor

Artist and activist Ai Weiwei and abstract sculptor Anish Kapoor on the changing role of art in today’s world.

Ai Weiwei is one of the world’s most influential living artists and activists, known for addressing human rights and freedom of expression issues through his work. His memoir: 1000 Years of Joy and Sorrows, shares his family story of growing up in China.

Sculptor and installation artist Anish Kapoor has created large-scale artworks across the globe that challenge us to engage subjectively with them, including Cloud Gate in Chicago and the ArcelorMittal Orbit in London.

The two global icons compare notes on freedom of expression, how art can challenge power, and what subversive art looks like today.