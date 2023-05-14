Art, Surveillance & Investigation: Trevor Paglen & Eyal Weizman

Architect Eyal Weizman and artist Trevor Paglen discuss how they navigate between art and investigation.

Trevor Paglen is an American multidisciplinary artist whose work encompasses photography, installation, film and writing. Winner of the MacArthur “Genius Grant”, he has spent decades exposing the infrastructures of state surveillance, AI and mass data collection.

Eyal Weizman is a British Israeli architect, author and founder of the research group Forensic Architecture. Employing cutting-edge technology, his teams investigate state and corporate violence and human rights violations across the globe.

In this episode, Trevor and Eyal discuss how art and architecture can be harnessed to challenge structures of power and state control.