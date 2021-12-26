Indigenous and anti-apartheid lessons for climate justice

Activists Kumi Naidoo and Winona LaDuke on how to sustain resistance movements and secure a just economic transition.

From the front lines of the anti-apartheid and environmental justice movements, this episode of Studio B: Unscripted features two lifelong activists.

Author, economist and two-time vice presidential candidate of the US Green Party, Winona LaDuke, is co-founder of Honor the Earth, a non-profit organisation dedicated to environmental and Indigenous rights.

An anti-apartheid activist from age 15, Kumi Naidoo later helped with South Africa’s inaugural democratic election. He went on to head Greenpeace and Amnesty International, and is currently global ambassador for Africans Rising.

In Part 2, they discuss lessons from Indigenous knowledge and the anti-apartheid struggle for the climate movement.