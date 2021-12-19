Economic redesign: Beyond capitalism and colonialism

Activists Winona LaDuke and Kumi Naidoo on how to transition out of the fossil fuel era.

From the front lines of the anti-apartheid and environmental justice movements, this episode of Studio B: Unscripted features two lifelong activists.

Author, economist and two-time vice presidential candidate of the US Green Party, Winona LaDuke, is co-founder of Honor the Earth, a non-profit organisation dedicated to environmental and Indigenous rights.

An anti-apartheid activist from age 15, Kumi Naidoo later helped with South Africa’s inaugural democratic election. He went on to head Greenpeace and Amnesty International, and is currently Global Ambassador for Africans Rising.

In Part 1, they discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call for major system redesign.