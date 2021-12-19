Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Video Duration 25 minutes 57 seconds
From: Studio B: Unscripted

Economic redesign: Beyond capitalism and colonialism

Activists Winona LaDuke and Kumi Naidoo on how to transition out of the fossil fuel era.

From the front lines of the anti-apartheid and environmental justice movements, this episode of Studio B: Unscripted features two lifelong activists.

Author, economist and two-time vice presidential candidate of the US Green Party, Winona LaDuke, is co-founder of Honor the Earth, a non-profit organisation dedicated to environmental and Indigenous rights.

An anti-apartheid activist from age 15, Kumi Naidoo later helped with South Africa’s inaugural democratic election. He went on to head Greenpeace and Amnesty International, and is currently Global Ambassador for Africans Rising.

In Part 1, they discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call for major system redesign.

Published On 19 Dec 2021

More episodes from

Studio B: Unscripted

Finding authenticity – Ai Weiwei and Anish Kapoor

Video Duration 25 minutes 25 seconds

Can art change society? – Ai Weiwei and Anish Kapoor

Video Duration 25 minutes 45 seconds

Film, music and representation – Skin and Gurinder Chadha

Video Duration 25 minutes 01 seconds

Music, film and breaking down barriers – Gurinder Chadha and Skin

Video Duration 25 minutes 21 seconds
Show more

More episodes from

Studio B: Unscripted

Finding authenticity – Ai Weiwei and Anish Kapoor

Video Duration 25 minutes 25 seconds

Can art change society? – Ai Weiwei and Anish Kapoor

Video Duration 25 minutes 45 seconds

Film, music and representation – Skin and Gurinder Chadha

Video Duration 25 minutes 01 seconds

Music, film and breaking down barriers – Gurinder Chadha and Skin

Video Duration 25 minutes 21 seconds
Show more

Related

More from TV Shows

Most Read