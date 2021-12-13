Skip links

From: Studio B: Unscripted

Finding authenticity – Ai Weiwei and Anish Kapoor

Two of the world’s leading contemporary artists on education, capitalism and belonging.

In his new memoir, 1000 Years of Joy and Sorrows, artist and activist Ai Weiwei shares his story of growing up in exile in China. Ai’s work challenges human rights abuses around the world.

Sculptor and installation artist Anish Kapoor is one of the most celebrated contemporary artists, known for his iconic large-scale sculptures including Cloud Gate in Chicago and ArcelorMittal Orbit in London.

In Part 2 of Studio B: Unscripted, Ai and Kapoor explore the idea of “home” and belonging in a globalised world, as well as the changing face of art today.

Published On 13 Dec 2021
