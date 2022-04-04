Digital colonialism and reframing the pandemic: Malik and Nyabola

Authors Nesrine Malik and Nanjala Nyabola on why mainstream conversations about the pandemic and tech need reframing.

Nanjala Nyabola’s book Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics: How the Internet Era is Transforming Politics in Kenya analyses the advantages and pitfalls of digital technology and the effect of digital colonialism.

In We Need New Stories: Challenging the Toxic Myths Behind Our Age of Discontent, Nesrine Malik deconstructs myths like gender equality and a free speech crisis, highlighting how they are being weaponised to stop progress in challenging the establishment.

In this episode of Studio B: Unscripted, authors and political analysts Nesrine Malik and Nanjala Nyabola sit down and question: whether digital platforms, not built to advance African democracies or pan-Africanism, can be harnessed to do so and how the pandemic has deepened global inequality.