Is the killing of Hassan Nasrallah a game changer?
Assassination of Hezbollah head is the culmination of a series of major Israeli attacks on the group’s leaders.
He led Hezbollah for more than three decades and made it into a military and political force to be reckoned with in the longrunning conflict in the Middle East.
Hassan Nasrallah’s killing in a massive Israeli air attack in a southern suburb of Beirut is sure to open a new page in the war.
Israel is on high alert and says it is prepared for all options after it announced his death.
But will Hezbollah respond – and if so, how?
And how will the latest development shape the future of the armed group and its role in the region?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests
Nicholas Noe – Editor-in-chief of Beirut-based Mideastwire.com
Stephen Zunes – Professor of politics and founding chair of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of San Francisco
Gideon Levy – Columnist with the Haaretz Newspaper and author of the book, The Punishment of Gaza