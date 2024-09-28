Is the killing of Hassan Nasrallah a game changer?

Assassination of Hezbollah head is the culmination of a series of major Israeli attacks on the group’s leaders.

He led Hezbollah for more than three decades and made it into a military and political force to be reckoned with in the longrunning conflict in the Middle East.

Hassan Nasrallah’s killing in a massive Israeli air attack in a southern suburb of Beirut is sure to open a new page in the war.

Israel is on high alert and says it is prepared for all options after it announced his death.

But will Hezbollah respond – and if so, how?

And how will the latest development shape the future of the armed group and its role in the region?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Nicholas Noe – Editor-in-chief of Beirut-based Mideastwire.com

Stephen Zunes – Professor of politics and founding chair of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of San Francisco

Gideon Levy – Columnist with the Haaretz Newspaper and author of the book, The Punishment of Gaza