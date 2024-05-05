Why did voters desert the UK Conservatives in local elections?

Support for the Conservative Party has collapsed in local elections in England.

After a landslide win in the last general election, support for the United Kingdom’s governing Conservative Party has collapsed in local elections in England.

The opposition Labour Party made gains across the country, although it appeared to pay an electoral price due to its stance on Israel’s war on Gaza in some areas.

So, how significant are these election results?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Chris Wilkins – Former director of strategy for UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Peter Geoghegan – Journalist, broadcaster and author of the book Democracy For Sale

Alistair Jones – Associate professor of politics at De Montfort University