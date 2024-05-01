Can Israeli leader’s threat to invade Rafah derail Gaza ceasefire talks?
US secretary of state says a deal is achievable as he makes another diplomatic push to pause the fighting in Gaza.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a strong proposal for a truce in Israel’s war on Gaza is on the table as he makes his seventh visit to the Middle East since fighting began in October.
The comments come as indirect talks for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas carry on in Egypt.
But questions are being raised about the chances of an agreement being reached after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his plan to invade Rafah.
Can Netanyahu’s threat disrupt talks to end the war that has killed more than 34,500 Palestinians?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Daniel Levy – President of the US Middle East Project
Nour Odeh – Political analyst
William Lawrence – Professor at American University