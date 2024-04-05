Why are Somalia and Ethiopia in a deepening diplomatic dispute?

Rift comes after Somaliland deal giving landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea.

A deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland involving the lease of coastline and establishment of a naval base has further worsened diplomatic relations with Somalia.

Somalia’s government is furious at the agreement, which would give landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea.

So far it is only a diplomatic dispute. But why is this rift worsening, and could there be wider consequences?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Samuel Getachew – political commentator specialising in Ethiopia

Sharmake Ali – activist with UK-Somaliland Alliance

Abdulkareem Jama – chair of the Heritage Institute for Policy Studies, a think tank based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu