Will Joe Biden and Donald Trump face each other in the US elections?

The current and former presidents swept polls in the Super Tuesday vote, but both have vulnerabilities.

A rematch between United States President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump now seems almost certain.

Both swept to impressive victories in Super Tuesday elections when primaries were held in more than a dozen US states.

But despite strong showings, both candidates face challenges in rallying their base.

What are American voters’ priorities this time round?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

James Zogby – President of the Arab American Institute

Arshad Hasan – Democratic Party political strategist and co-founder of Convey Communications

Rina Shah – Conservative political adviser and Republican opposed to Donald Trump’s leadership