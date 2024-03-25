Will UNRWA collapse without US support?

New US law includes yearlong ban on funding to UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, provides humanitarian support to millions of Palestinian refugees.

Israel’s war on Gaza has made its work even more vital. But the agency is under pressure.

The United States has suspended its funding to the agency after Israel said some UNRWA employees were involved in the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7.

The agency has launched an investigation into the allegations.

The loss of US support could prove devastating for the agency. Can UNRWA continue its work without its biggest donor?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Loay Elbasyouni – NASA scientist and Gaza native who was educated at an UNRWA school in Gaza

Chris Gunness – director of the Myanmar Accountability Project and formerly an UNRWA spokesperson

Tamer Qarmout – professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies who specialises in international aid and conflict resolution