How much of a challenge are recurrent bombings for Pakistan?

Dozens were killed and injured in an attack by an armed group in a northwestern city.

An armed group linked to Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) — the Pakistani Taliban — claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a mosque in northwestern Pakistan on Friday.

Similar attacks have plagued the country for about 20 years.

Pakistan’s government says many of them are launched from just across the border in Afghanistan.

As a result, relations between the two countries have soured.

So, how should Islamabad deal with the bomb threat?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Hassan Khan – Political and security affairs analyst

Victoria Jones – Senior research fellow at the Asia-Pacific Foundation

Sahar Khan – Non-resident fellow at the Institute for Global Affairs