Do elections in Russia make a difference?

Millions of people are choosing a new lower house of parliament.

Critics say the outcome of the elections in Russia is a foregone conclusion. Millions of people are eligible to choose a new State Duma, or lower house of Parliament.

This is the first vote since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. And there’s no doubt the war is overshadowing this process.

The cost of living has increased, and Ukrainian drones are increasingly targeting oil refineries and warehouses.

President Vladimir Putin has urged voters to cast their ballots in a show of support for the military. But what leverage, if any, does the State Duma have in Russia’s politics?

Presenter: Per Nyberg

Guests:

Olga Krasnyak – Associate professor at Russia’s Higher School of Economics, specialising in Russian policy and diplomacy

Anton Barbashin – Editorial Director of Riddle Russia, an independent research publication focused on Russian affairs

Maximilian Hess – Founder of Enmetena Advisory, a political risk consultancy