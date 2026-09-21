How is Europe dealing with ‘hybrid war’?

European leaders accuse Russia of hybrid warfare.

There are multiple attacks on multiple fronts, but no one is calling it “war”.

Europe says it is facing wide-ranging attacks, from explosive-laden drones and sabotage to political meddling and cyber targeting.

It blames Russia as its war with Ukraine drags on. But Russia denies the allegations.

So how is a “hybrid war” different from military conflict? And how do countries fight back?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Patrick Bury – Defence and security specialist at the University of Bath

Pavel Felgenhauer – Russian defence and foreign policy analyst

Wolfgang Pusztai – Security policy and defence analyst