Inside Story
How will Saudi Arabia deal with the Houthis?
Fighting is intensifying between Yemen’s Ansarullah Houthis and Saudi Arabia.
For the first time since a ceasefire in 2022, the Houthis fired missiles towards the capital, Riyadh.
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The Iran-backed group says it will respond to any escalation with an escalation of its own.
The stand-off highlights the historic enmity between the two sides.
But it also risks dragging the wider region into conflict. What will it take to stop the attacks?
Presenter: Rob Matheson
Guests:
Nawaf Obaid – senior research fellow at King’s College London and former adviser to the Saudi government
Muhanad Seloom – non-resident senior fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs
Ibrahim Jalal – Yemeni affairs analyst who specialises in regional security and armed groups
Published On 20 Sep 2026