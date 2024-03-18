What’s the impact of Niger cutting military ties with the US?

Niger was a crucial Western ally before a coup happened there last July.

Niger has cut military ties with the United States – a setback from what was once a crucial ally in West Africa.

It follows other leaders in the Sahel in forging closer ties with Russia, after taking power in military coups.

So, what impact will this have on the region?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Idayat Hassan – Non-resident senior associate at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Abuja

Alexis Akwagyiram – Managing editor at Semafor Africa in London

Kabir Adamu – Security and intelligence specialist focusing on West Africa and the Sahel region, based in Abuja