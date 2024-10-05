Why is the US leading calls for political change in Lebanon?

Demands come as Israel launches air attacks and ground offensive against its neighbour.

Lebanon is again under attack as Israel wages war against the country’s dominant political and military force – Hezbollah.

Although its primary target is the armed group, Israel’s attacks have been indiscriminate, killing civilians and medical workers just as it has done in Gaza.

But the conflict is also bringing pressure to change Lebanon’s fragmented political system.

So who is looking for this political change – and what might it mean?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra.

Guests:

Hala Jaber – Journalist and author of books on Iraq and Lebanon including, Hezbollah: Born with a Vengeance

Nadim Houry – Executive director at Arab Reform Initiative and former director of Human Rights Watch

David Wood – Senior analyst with International Crisis Group in Beirut