Are Armenia and Azerbaijan heading to another conflict?

Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of moving troops to the border.

The chaotic and rapid collapse of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago left some unresolved and complex political disputes.

One, between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, has killed or injured tens of thousands of people in many conflicts and flare-ups since those times.

And after a brief but bloody war less than three years ago, tensions are escalating once again.

So why is this happening now – and where might it lead?

And what role are Russia, the US, EU and Turkey playing in this dispute?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Farid Shafiyev – Chairman at the Center of Analysis of International Relations and a former Azerbaijan Ambassador to Canada

Anna Ohanyan – Professor of international relations at Stonehill College and Author of, The Neighborhood Effect: The Imperial Roots of Regional Fracture in Eurasia

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews, a business media company focusing on emerging markets. Ben is also the former Moscow bureau chief for the Daily Telegraph.