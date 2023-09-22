What’s the role of UN peacekeepers?

DRC has asked the UN to withdraw its troops saying it has failed to protect civilians.

The United Nations Peacekeeping mission has been around for more than 60 years.

In that time, it has helped many countries transition from conflict to peace and stability.

Its troops are deployed by member states and number in their tens of thousands, but there is a growing pushback against the blue helmets – especially in Africa – where some host nations say they have lost confidence in their mission.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is among those calling for peacekeepers’ withdrawal, or who have already sent them packing.

But what is the alternative?

And will this pave the way for private armies to take over?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Moussa Kondo – Executive director at the Sahel Institute and a former special adviser to the president of Mali.

Tara O’Connor – Founder and executive director at Africa Risk Consulting.

Mukesh Kapila – Former UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Sudan.