Can an initiative by Algeria end the crisis in Niger?

The Algerians are proposing a six-month transition period from military to civilian rule.

The political crisis in Niger is turning into a growing problem for countries in the region, including Algeria.

Algeria is proposing a transitional government in Niger to avoid a military intervention by some of Niger’s neighbours.

But leaders of the coup say their support is growing stronger and louder at home.

Will Niger welcome Algeria’s plan? And can sanctions force all parties to the negotiating table?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Alexis Akwagyiram – Managing editor, Semafor Africa news website

Kabir Adamu – Managing director, Beacon Consulting security risk management and intelligence provider

Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow, Global Policy Institute think tank