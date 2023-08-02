What will follow from Donald Trump’s latest indictment?

Former US president charged with attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Donald Trump’s legal problems are piling up fast, with a new indictment over events after the election he lost to Joe Biden three years ago.

Trump remains the favourite to win the Republican Party presidential nomination next year.

So far, the more charges he faces, the louder his claims of persecution resonate with his support base.

What undecided US voters think will determine the outcome of the election – and whether or not Trump makes it back into the White House.

So, what do the new charges mean for his campaign – and for Americans?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Adolfo Franco – Republican Party strategist and former adviser to Senator John McCain

Adam Kamenstein – Partner at law firm Adams, Duerk & Kamenstein which specialises in government investigations

Rina Shah – Political strategist and former senior aide to Republican members of Congress