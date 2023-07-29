Can Bangladesh’s opposition unseat the prime minister?

Tens of thousands of protesters demand Shiekh Hasina step down and allow a caretaker government to oversee elections.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been in and out of power for decades.

But tens of thousands of opposition supporters have joined protests in the capital Dhaka, demanding her resignation.

They are calling for a caretaker administration.

They accuse the governing Awami League party of intimidation and vote rigging in previous elections.

Hasina’s longtime rival is former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

She says the government cannot be trusted to oversee free and fair elections early next year.

So, what does this mean for democracy in Bangladesh?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Selim Altaf George – Member of parliament for the governing Awami League party

Muktadir Rashid – Investigative journalist for the English-language newspaper New Age

Rumeen Farhana – Former member of parliament and party whip for the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party