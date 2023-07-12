What influence does Iran have in Africa?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is on a three-country African tour, hoping to forge new alliances.

The Iranian president is visiting Africa to increase trade and economic ties – with stops in Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

It’s a different approach for a country that for years has focused mostly on the Middle East and parts of Asia.

Faced with United States sanctions, it appears Tehran is now increasingly looking elsewhere to diversify its economy.

But are there other factors at play?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Ngala Chome – Senior analyst at Sahan Research

Ali Akbar Dareini – Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies

Eric Lob – Associate professor at Florida International University