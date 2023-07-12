Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
What influence does Iran have in Africa?
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is on a three-country African tour, hoping to forge new alliances.
The Iranian president is visiting Africa to increase trade and economic ties – with stops in Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.
It’s a different approach for a country that for years has focused mostly on the Middle East and parts of Asia.
Faced with United States sanctions, it appears Tehran is now increasingly looking elsewhere to diversify its economy.
But are there other factors at play?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Ngala Chome – Senior analyst at Sahan Research
Ali Akbar Dareini – Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies
Eric Lob – Associate professor at Florida International University
Published On 12 Jul 2023