Will Syria’s return to Arab League usher in new era of stability?

After 12 years of civil war and government crackdowns in Syria, the Arab League has reinstated the country.

Syria was out of the Arab League for more than a decade.

Now, President Bashar al-Assad and his regime have been welcomed back.

The readmittance points to a warming of ties between Syria and many of its regional neighbours. But critics say calls for accountability over the country’s civil war are now fading.

So does this end al-Assad’s regional isolation? What’s next for Syria and its people?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Omar Alshogre – Former Syrian refugee and now director for detainee affairs at the Syrian Emergency Task Force

Joshua Landis – Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma

Ammar Waqqaf – Director of Gnosos, a Middle East think-tank