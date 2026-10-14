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Iran war live: Saudi coalition hits Houthi sites; Aramco office hit in east

US President Donald Trump has accused Houthi rebels of targeting Saudi infrastructure to inflate energy prices before the US midterm elections.

FILE PHOTO: The Saudi Aramco logo is seen at an oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
The Saudi Aramco logo is seen at an oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2019. [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
By Kristina Harazim and Tracy J. Jawad
Published On 14 Oct 2026

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  • Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry says a strike caused a small fire at an Aramco building in Dhahran with no injuries, following a Houthi warning for civilians to evacuate Saudi oil sites it described as a “legitimate target”.
  • The Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi energy terminals and fuel reserves in Yemen, with spokesperson Turki al-Maliki saying forces took precautions to avoid “collateral damage on civilians”.