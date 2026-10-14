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Iran war live: Saudi coalition hits Houthi sites; Aramco office hit in east
US President Donald Trump has accused Houthi rebels of targeting Saudi infrastructure to inflate energy prices before the US midterm elections.
Published On 14 Oct 2026
- Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry says a strike caused a small fire at an Aramco building in Dhahran with no injuries, following a Houthi warning for civilians to evacuate Saudi oil sites it described as a “legitimate target”.
- The Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi energy terminals and fuel reserves in Yemen, with spokesperson Turki al-Maliki saying forces took precautions to avoid “collateral damage on civilians”.