Is Zionism a form of racism?

New resolution by the UK’s Green Party says the answer is YES

Zionism should be treated as any other form of racism. That’s what members of the Green Party have agreed at their annual conference in the UK.

The resolution also expresses support for a, quote – ‘single democratic state throughout historic Palestine’. Israel has condemned the decision, calling it antisemitic.

So, what’s the motivation? And what impact will the Greens’ new policy have on British politics and beyond?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Tim Bale, Professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.

Yossi Beilin, former Israeli Justice Minister.

Jonathan Lis, journalist and broadcaster