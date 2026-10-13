Will NATO’s ‘theory of victory’ work?

The alliance presents a common vision to deter adversaries.

NATO says it does not want war, but it is ready to fight.

The message was delivered by its top military commander, as he outlined a new plan to defend its territory.

It involves low-cost drones, artificial intelligence, and rapid strikes to deter any potential attack on member states.

NATO has been undergoing a strategic shift, after the United States announced it would withdraw thousands of troops from Europe.

But that’s just one factor pushing leaders to increase military budgets.

They’re also worried about what they say is a growing threat from Russia.

Will the new strategy address that threat?

Presenter: Rishaad Salamat

Guests:

Ray Wojcik – Senior research fellow at The Saratoga Foundation

Marina Miron – Researcher in Defence Studies at King’s College London

Alexander Bratersky – Political analyst who specialises in Russian foreign policy