Inside Story
How will a new alliance affect the conflict in eastern DRC?
Former President Joseph Kabila has joined forces with M23 fighters.
He ruled the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for almost two decades.
And now, Joseph Kabila is making a comeback.
This time, he’s formed a coalition with M23 fighters in eastern DRC.
Kabila will lead the political-military alliance, which opposes the government in Kinshasa.
Many say the move will worsen the fighting in eastern DRC.
Several attempts to reach a peace agreement between government forces, rebels and armed groups in the region have so far failed.
Is this coalition likely to escalate the fighting?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Henry-Pacifique Mayala – Coordinator of the Kivu Security Tracker at the Ebuteli institute
Ovigwe Eguegu – Policy analyst at Development Reimagined, specialising in African geopolitics and great power competition
Vincent Rouget – Head of political risk for Africa at Control Risks, a global consultancy