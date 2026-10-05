Can Yemen retake territory seized by Houthis?

Yemen’s government has launched an operation to retake territory held by the Houthis and restore its full control of the country.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebel force, also known as Ansar Allah, has made significant territorial gains in the past month, seizing large areas on the Red Sea coast.

In response, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan have met to discuss the situation in Yemen.

In August, they signed a joint defence pact, which is being tested by this conflict.

So, what are the regional dynamics at play?

Will the counteroffensive by Yemen’s internationally recognised government achieve anything on the ground?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Abdulaziz AlGhashian – Senior non-resident fellow at the Gulf International Forum

Sama’a Al Hamdani – Independent political analyst focusing on Yemen and the GCC

Timothy Lenderking – Former US special envoy for Yemen and former deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs