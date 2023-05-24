Can the current ceasefire stop the fighting in Sudan?

The country has been embroiled in war for more than a month.

For more than a month, fighting in Sudan has turned once-bustling cities into battlefields.

There were hopes the latest ceasefire would change that.

It was meant to enable the safe transportation of humanitarian aid to millions of people who are trapped. But fighting is reported to have continued in hotspots.

So what will happen to those who need food and medicine? And will ceasefire violations sow more mistrust between Sudan’s warring sides?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Nisreen Elsaim – General coordinator for the Youth and Environment – Sudan platform; former chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change

Aseel Geries – Public health specialist and civil servant with Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health

Dallia Abdelmoniem – Political commentator on Sudan