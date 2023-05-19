What’s been the true impact of the so-called ‘war on terror’?
A leading US university report says more than 4.5 million people have died as a result.
The US launched its so-called “war on terror” following the 9/11 attacks.
The invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq resulted in a huge loss of life. Instability spread across many parts of the Middle East.
A new investigation from a top US university says 4.5 million people died directly or indirectly as a result of the so-called “war on terror”.
So, what’s been its true impact?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Guests:
Stephanie Savell – Co-director of Costs of War, a non-partisan research project based at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University
Ruba Ali al-Hassani – Postdoctoral research fellow at Lancaster University and the co-founder of Iraqi Women Academics Network
Michael O’Hanlon – Senior fellow and director of research in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution