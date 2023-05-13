What’s being done to help the people of Haiti?

Haiti is descending into a deepening crisis – with no let-up for its long-suffering people.

Senior UN officials say political instability, gang warfare, poverty and the effect of recent natural disasters like earthquakes have left Haiti’s people in dire need of help.

Government appeals for international military support have largely gone unanswered.

Murders, lynchings and kidnappings have increased.

So can Haiti offer hope to its people?

And what is the international community doing to help?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Harold Isaac – Independent journalist who has reported extensively on Haiti

Eugenia Charles – Executive director of Fondasyon Mapou, a faith-based organisation; host and executive producer of Kon-beat La-ki, a Haitian radio show

Joseph Harold Pierre – Political consultant and the founder of NAPSA, a youth organisation promoting development and democratisation in Haiti