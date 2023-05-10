Is Imran Khan’s arrest in Pakistan politically motivated?
Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister demand his release.
Pakistan is on edge, again, after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted.
His arrest at a court in Islamabad on Tuesday has escalated long-simmering political tensions.
Thousands of Khan’s supporters protested in a show of anger – much of it directed at the military.
Pakistan is already dealing with multiple challenges – from an economic crisis to the aftermath of catastrophic floods.
Could his arrest plunge the country into turmoil?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, senior member of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party
Nasim Zehra, journalist and political commentator, as well as an anchor on Pakistan’s Channel 24
Javaid ur-Rahman, parliamentary correspondent at The Nation newspaper in Pakistan