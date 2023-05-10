Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister demand his release.

Pakistan is on edge, again, after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted.

His arrest at a court in Islamabad on Tuesday has escalated long-simmering political tensions.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters protested in a show of anger – much of it directed at the military.

Pakistan is already dealing with multiple challenges – from an economic crisis to the aftermath of catastrophic floods.

Could his arrest plunge the country into turmoil?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, senior member of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Nasim Zehra, journalist and political commentator, as well as an anchor on Pakistan’s Channel 24

Javaid ur-Rahman, parliamentary correspondent at The Nation newspaper in Pakistan