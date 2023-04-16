Is Sudan’s unity in danger?

Sudan’s latest violence began on Saturday after weeks of tension between the army and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

After years of coups, protests and political instability, the people of Sudan were getting ready for a new government.

But now, those plans are at risk as the threat of an all-out civil war looms over the country.

So, how will this play out?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Mariam al-Mahdi – leader of the National Umma Party and a former foreign minister of Sudan

Alaa El Din Nugug – spokesperson for the Sudanese Professionals Association, a part of the Forces of Freedom of Change

Dallia Mohammed Abdelmoneim – Sudanese activist