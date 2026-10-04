Will elections bring change to multi-ethnic Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Balkan nation seeks EU membership, but divisions threaten that goal.

Voters in Bosnia and Herzegovina go to the polls for the 10th time since the end of the war more than three decades ago.

They’re electing more than 500 members of a complex government structure.

The Dayton Peace Accord ended the war in 1995.

But deep political and ethnic divides remain.

Some analysts say this vote could be the most consequential since the agreement was signed.

So, how will it play out, both in Bosnia and in the region?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Jahja Muhasilovic – Assistant Professor at the International University of Sarajevo

Nina Sajic – Professor in the School of Political Science at the University of Banja Luka

Bodo Weber – Senior Associate at the Democratization Policy Council