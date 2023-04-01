What does Trump’s indictment mean for American politics?

Donald Trump is expected to become the first former or sitting US president to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump is expected to appear before a New York court on Tuesday, where he will become the first former or sitting US president to face criminal charges.

The charges have not been revealed yet, but a grand jury has been investigating a payment of $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an extramarital affair with Trump which he has always denied.

Media reports in the US suggest the former president may face other charges, too.

Trump denies all wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a witch-hunt by the Democrats, whom he accuses of trying to derail his 2024 election campaign.

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Adolfo Franco – Republican strategist and chief counsel to the chairman of the International Relations Committee of the US House of Representatives

Claire Finkelstein – Law and philosophy professor at the University of Pennsylvania and faculty director of the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law

Rina Shah – Founder of Rilax Strategies, a political and public affairs communications firm