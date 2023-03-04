How to protect the high seas?

The world’s ocean are being threatened by issues ranging overfishing to deep-sea mining.

International waters are the planet’s last, lawless wilderness.

But they also a vast thriving ecosystem, critical to every living thing, providing half the oxygen we breathe.

For the fifth time of trying in 15 years, delegates from 193 UN member states met in New York.

They are arguing over how formalise a Treaty of the High Seas to protect the deep oceans.

So, can a global treaty preserve them?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests

Will McCallum – Co-executive director at Greenpeace UK

Minna Epps – Head of the Ocean team at International Union for Conservation of Nature

Robert Blasiak – Researcher at the Stockholm Resilience Centre