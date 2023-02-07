Are Macron’s pension reform plans unfair to French workers?

Strikes have been held across France to protest against proposals to raise the retirement age.

A day after France’s National Assembly started to debate an overhaul of pensions, workers walked off the job and took to the streets in nationwide strikes.

It’s the third time such major demonstrations have been held this year.

The reforms were at the heart of President Emmanuel Macron’s re-election campaign last year, but are proving deeply unpopular.

They include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years and increasing the number of years that people must make contributions to receive a full state pension.

Union leaders say all this is ‘”dangerous for democracy”.

But Macron’s party argues it is “balancing the system” as the current age is dragging on public finances.

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Remi Bourgeot – Associate fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs

Paul Taylor – Contributing editor at Politico

Rainbow Murray – Professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London