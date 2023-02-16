Could bird flu become a pandemic?

Several countries have reported an outbreak and global concern is growing.

The world is experiencing its largest recorded outbreak of bird flu.

Populations of poultry and wild birds are becoming infected.

Argentina and Uruguay have declared a state of “national sanitary emergency” after detecting the virus in wild birds.

Experts said it has become endemic for the first time as some wild birds transmit the virus to poultry.

So just how serious is it?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Marcus Rust – Chief executive of Rose Acre Farms

Marion Koopmans – Head of the Viroscience Department at Erasmus Medical Centre

Munir Iqbal – Head of the Avian Influenza Group at The Pirbright Institute