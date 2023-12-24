How can aid get to Palestinians as Israel bombs Gaza?

UN Security Council votes to allow more supplies, but Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive go on.

Hundreds more have been killed in Gaza since Friday’s UN Security Council vote for more aid.

What practical impact will the resolution have?

And how can aid get to 2.3 million people living under constant attack among destroyed infrastructure – in a live battle zone?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Mansour Shouman – Resident of Gaza and a human rights advocate

Ahmed Bayram – Regional Media and Communications Adviser at the Norwegian Refugee Council

Lex Takkenberg – Senior adviser with Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development, and former Chief of Ethics at UNRWA