Inside Story
What are the implications of Israel’s elections?
No clear winner in Israel’s first election since the October 7 attacks and genocidal war in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alliance, made up of right and far-right parties, is short of a majority after the most consequential elections in decades.
Tuesday’s poll saw a record turnout. And the main opposition bloc, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, also does not have the numbers to form a government on its own.
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Meanwhile, parties representing the Palestinian citizens of Israel have made unprecedented electoral gains.
While Netanyahu has refused to work with Arab-led lists, could the opposition alliance reach a deal with them?
Or is cooperation a bridge too far while the Israeli military’s assaults on Gaza and the occupied West Bank continue?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Mairav Zonszein – senior Israel analyst, International Crisis Group
Mustafa Barghouti – secretary-general, Palestinian National Initiative
Phyllis Bennis – fellow, Institute for Policy Studies, and author of Understanding Palestine and Israel