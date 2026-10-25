Can protests in Europe bring about change?

People have been taking to the streets to demand action.

Another weekend and another wave of protests has hit many European countries.

Some of the largest demonstrations have been seen in France.

Protesters there are calling for more government investment in public services.

It’s a similar story in other parts of the continent.

So, what would it take for governments to enact the changes protesters are demanding? Will demonstrators stay on the streets until that happens?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Jack Eisner – Public law student at Sciences Po Paris, who has taken part in protests

Rainbow Murray – Specialist in French politics and Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University of London

Petros Fassoulas – Secretary General of European Movement International and a European policy analyst