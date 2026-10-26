Inside Story
What will Lula’s fourth term mean for Brazil?
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins a fourth term as Flavio Bolsonaro disputes the result. Can Lula deliver on his promises of change?
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivered a defiant message after being declared the winner of a run-off vote on Sunday.
He lost round one to his right-wing rival. But he made history by coming out on top in the second poll.
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Opponent Flavio Bolsonaro has disputed the result and says he wants it annulled.
This will be Lula’s fourth nonconsecutive term in office. He’s promised a new approach to governing. But many challenges lie ahead. So, how will his government handle them?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Thiago Vidal – Political risk specialist and the director of Political Analysis at Prospectiva Public Affairs
Robert Valencia – Latin American affairs analyst and a former journalist
Graziella Testa – Professor of Political Science at the Federal University of Parana