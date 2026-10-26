President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his running mate Geraldo Alckmin address supporters during a victory rally
Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds 28:00

Inside Story

What will Lula’s fourth term mean for Brazil?

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins a fourth term as Flavio Bolsonaro disputes the result. Can Lula deliver on his promises of change?

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivered a defiant message after being declared the winner of a run-off vote on Sunday.

He lost round one to his right-wing rival. But he made history by coming out on top in the second poll.

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Opponent Flavio Bolsonaro has disputed the result and says he wants it annulled.

This will be Lula’s fourth nonconsecutive term in office. He’s promised a new approach to governing. But many challenges lie ahead. So, how will his government handle them?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Thiago Vidal – Political risk specialist and the director of Political Analysis at Prospectiva Public Affairs

Robert Valencia – Latin American affairs analyst and a former journalist

Graziella Testa – Professor of Political Science at the Federal University of Parana

Published On 26 Oct 2026

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