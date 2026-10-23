Why is the UK at the forefront of AI-driven job cuts?

AI-linked job losses in the UK are running at twice the rate of US and Germany.

Barclays plans to axe 5,000 jobs by the end of 2026 as it turns to artificial intelligence (AI) to cut costs.

The bank’s chief executive has described AI as the “icing on the cake” of that effort. But unions accuse the bank of using AI as an excuse to reduce its workforce.

As companies embrace AI to boost productivity, questions are growing over the impact on workers and the future of employment.

Is the UK prepared for the changes ahead?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Peter Geoghegan – Editor of Democracy for Sale

Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief at BrusselsReport-dot-eu

Rob Garlick – Author of, AI – Anarchy or Abundance?